Arizona, Utah and Maple Tech Team up to Develop Western Region Captive Insurance Conference Website

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2009 -- Maple Technologies announced today that it plans to work with the Arizona and Utah Captive Insurance Associations to develop a website to host the newly formed alliance represented by the Western Region Captive Insurance Conference (WRCIC) initiative.



Maple Technologies will donate their web design and hosting services to develop a website presence for the WRCIC, creating a user friendly Internet venue to share information and other details, as well as accommodate conference registration and other support activities essential to the WRCIC. "This is an important and unprecedented initiative for the captive industry," said Nicholas Teetelli, Maple Tech's CEO, "and we are happy to make our contribution toward its success in working with the Arizona and Utah Captive Insurance Associations."



Arizona Captive Insurance Association Board directors Joel Chansky of Milliman and Lee Filener of Marsh, who serve as AzCIA's conference co-chairs, along with Utah Captive Insurance Association's Jon Soules of Moreton, noted in the AzCIA Captive Quarterly that "this is an excellent venue to concentrate the efforts of the western region captive community into creating an exciting and dynamic event of maximum value to all. The upcoming months will be quite full of planning and organizing to assure the successful staging of this premier event. The eyes of the industry will be on this event."



The first regional conference is scheduled to be held on April 5th through the 8th next year, hosted at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix. Maple Technologies plans to have the WRCIC website development project completed before the end of this year.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

