CashAdvance.com Introduces Arizona Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2011 --CashAdvance.com has launched its Arizona Consumer Resource Center to help consumers make an informed financial decision when interested in getting a cash advance. Due to cash advance laws varying from state to state, CashAdvance.com’s financial experts have gathered the appropriate laws and regulations for each state so consumers can find information relative to where they live. The Arizona Laws & Regulations page displays up-to-date information for consumers so they do not have to worry about following outdated laws.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Consumers can access the Laws & Regulations page from the Arizona Consumer Resource Center. Consumers can learn important information and details associated with payday loans, such as maximum cash advance interest rates and finance fees, term limits, and maximum loan amounts. Other areas to explore within this resource is information on payment plans, the length of a cool-off period between loans, and the number of simultaneous outstanding loans.



Consumers who are interested in getting an Arizona cash advance can use the facts in the Laws & Regulations page to learn current information of payday loans and make an informed decision. They can also find a summary of requirements a loan must follow in order to be legal in Arizona. It is recommended that consumers frequently visit the Laws & Regulations page to stay up-to-date on state laws and regulations that influence the cash advance process and requirements. CashAdvance.com wants consumers to use this as an educational tool to make an informed decision about getting a payday loan.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Arizona Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Arizona, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."