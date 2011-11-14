CashAdvance.com Creates Arizona Consumer Protection Site

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2011 --Throughout the country, consumers are searching for reliable sources for short-term loans. Not only is finding a loan sometimes difficult, but finding current and factual information about short-term loans and lenders can be a challenge as well. Arizona residents are fortunate to have the benefit of using the CashAdvance.com Arizona Consumer Protection page as an up-to-date source for loan information. As a trusted lender for more that thirteen years, CashAdvance.com is committed to assisting consumers with loans as well as sound financial advice.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the knowledge necessary to preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Residents visiting the Consumer Protection page will be informed that traditional Arizona cash advances are prohibited in the state as of 2010. Residents that feel that they have entered into an illegal loan due to misinformation or as the victim of a scam will find the contact information for The Arizona Department of Financial Institutions and the Arizona Attorney General on the page. In an effort to assist consumers in locating other acceptable solutions, information is also provided about alternative cash options such as title loans, bank loans and employer paycheck cash advances.



Residents of Arizona are encouraged to continue to visit the CashAdvance.com Arizona Consumer Protection page to monitor any changes in the current laws and guidelines. The interest in payday loans in the state has spurred continuous debate regarding the future of payday loans in Arizona.



CashAdvance.com is not a payday lender in Arizona it is simply an online resource to assist residents in making educated and well informed decisions about their finances. According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Arizona Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Arizona, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."