CashAdvance.com Provides Arkansas Residents With a Consumer Protection Page

CashAdvance.com, a trusted lender for over ten years, has announced the completion of the Arkansas Consumer Protection page. CashAdvance.com has long been a trusted resource for many consumers seeking information on payday or short-term loans. The new Consumer Protection page is another tool that will assist consumers when they are considering a loan and searching for a reputable lender.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the knowledge necessary to preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Users will quickly learn that traditional forms of the Arkansas cash advance are illegal in the state. It is imperative that borrowers verify the legitimacy of the lender with the state prior to signing documentation. In the event that a borrower does feel that they have been a victim of a non-licensed lender, the site provides contact information for the Arkansas State Board of Collection Agencies and the Arkansas Attorney General.



In the current economic climate, many Arkansas residents have been forced to take out loans to meet their financial obligations. Unfortunately, many dishonest individuals have seen this as an opportunity to take advantage of people in financial need. In an attempt to discredit these scam artists, CashAdvance.com has become a leading advocate for short-term loan consumers. Providing financial information and consumer rights information to all Arkansas residents on the Arkansas Consumer Protection page is just one example of their efforts to assist consumers and maintain the appropriate level of professionalism within the industry.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Arkansas Consumer Protection page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Arkansas, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."