Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2020 --Arkwright LLC, a leading provider of value-driven home textiles, launched a new identity and website to better reflect the company's evolution from opportunity textile experts to a leading provider of branded textile programs for retail chains and e-commerce marketplaces.



"We've grown a lot over the past couple of years. Never before has Arkwright offered so many high-quality, value-priced textiles for every room in the home. To celebrate, and help buyers navigate our offerings more cleanly, we've transformed our look and website." said Andrew Moore, Arkwright's Head of Marketing. "Traditionally, Arkwright found value solely through overrun textiles. Now, we work with customers to develop first quality textile lines for the home. Our brand needs to reflect and uphold our company as it is today."



An updated corporate website was introduced at www.arkwrighthome.com to reflect the new brand identity and showcase its offerings. Buyers may build a quote to start the conversation. The new corporate brand identity also includes a new logo, a modern interpretation of its double-bar logo.



Designed in partnership with Philadelphia-based advertising agency Brand Llama, the new visual identity and website present the company as modern and evolving while better communicating Arkwright's home textile offerings.



Arkwright carries an assortment of wholesale towels, bath rugs, accent rugs, sheets, throws, and comforter sets that hold up to modern family life on the go. We supply closeouts and opportunity textile assortments to discount retailers, first quality home textiles to nationwide chains, and e-commerce ready SKUs for marketplace retailers. Arkwright exports to over seventy-five countries and has global sourcing agents located in crucial production centers around the world.



