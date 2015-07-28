'ARMED' App Available on the Apple App Store and the Android Market

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2015 --The 'ARMED' app is currently for download at iOS, Apple App Store and Android. This app is designed for users to be able to upload and share their video. Once video is uploaded, instantly the video footage gets sent directly to the attention of a top attorney.



ARMED stands for American Rights Mobilize Emergency Defense. An app that makes it easier to bring attention to police brutality, as well as assault cases or other violations of basic civil rights. This app works to protect your rights and stand firmly besides the user. The app is a shelter for those who are being violated, dishonored, mugged and assaulted by anyone. It deals with misconduct of police i.e. excessive police brutality, illegal police chasing, unchecked discrimination by police officers against public agencies because of race, religion, gender, ethnicity, sex, unnecessary degrading and physical violence, stalking, harassment etc.



ARMED has a perfect 5-star review in the app store and users like haldennon write, "Love the concept of this app, as every human being is entitled to fair civil rights. I got the first version of Armed some time ago, and kept using it regularly." ARMED is an app that easily provides users with a means of exploiting civil rights violations, while making it easily accessible during the time of need.



Not only is ARMED an app, there is also a website full of extra content for users. Here, users can submit videos, explore the various social media pages, and donate to the cause. If a visitor to the site donates $50 or more they receive a special edition ARMED shirt.



For more information about this topic, please contact Ron Ester at 855-722-9997.



To visit the website click on http://www.A-R-M-E-D.com



ARMED app is available for FREE download on iOS and Apple Play store.



CONTACT:

Ron Esther

CEO, A-R-M-E-D

855-722-9997

951-496-6290

info@a-r-m-e-d.com



WEBSITE:

http://www.A-R-M-E-D.com



SOCIAL MEDIA:

https://twitter.com/A_R_M_E_D_COM

https://www.facebook.com/ARMEDWITHCAM