Armed for Spring-the Facts About an Arm Lift

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2020



The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) released additional statistical information on their annual survey of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures performed in 2018 year. They found that the arm lift or brachioplasty is becoming a much more common procedure than it has been previously. This is mostly due to weight loss surgery. Aside from wanting a tummy tuck or breast lift after massive weight loss, an arm lift is a very popular procedure that many weight loss patients are seeking. There were 17,338 arm lifts performed in 2018 according to the ASPS. That is a 5,030% increase from the year 2000.



But before patients get an arm lift, they need to understand that there may be other options. If you don't have a great deal of excess skin but mostly fat to the upper arms, you may be a candidate for liposuction which requires a very small scar. Unfortunately, most patients that are unhappy with their upper arms is usually due to what they call "bat wings" – the excess floppy skin that is not corrected by liposuction alone. Therefore, they must consider an arm lift, or removal of the excess arm skin. And if removal of the skin is needed, then you must recognize that you will have scars. An arm lift scar is made in the back inner part of the arm. Through this incision excess drooping and excess skin are removed and the remaining skin is tightened. Dr. Chad Robbins performs liposuction in conjunction with an arm lift to contour and tailor the arm to the elbow. This gives an excellent aesthetic outcome of the arm by combining skin removal and liposuction.



During your recovery of an arm lift, compression garments are placed to minimize swelling. These compression garments are worn for 6 weeks following arm lift surgery. Patients may return to regular physical activity after 3 weeks of arm lift surgery.



About Dr. Chad Robbins

Dr. Chad Robbins is highly trained in all aspects of plastic and reconstructive surgery. A native of Huntsville, Alabama, he received his bachelor of science degree from Sewanee: The University of the South, graduating magna cum laude. He completed his medical degree at University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. Following medical school, Dr. Robbins completed a five-year general surgery residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, followed by two additional years of plastic surgery training at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, which is consistently ranked as best-in-class for hospitals and surgical training.



Dr. Robbins is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery, and he is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and a member of the Aesthetic Society.



