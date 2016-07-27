Vista, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2016 --Making smartphones ring with integrity, heart, and a social conscious, Armed Forces Mobile launches to simplify cell phone plans. Offering their customers exceptional coverage and no contracts nationwide, the new company raises the bar on many fronts. Dedicated to helping veterans returning from war, the company gives a portion of all its proceeds to those considered at risk due to lack of support systems. Via the non-profit organization Operation Support Our Veterans, the pre-paid wireless service provides help to the 1.4 million veterans suffering from poverty, homelessness, and mental illness. Competitive rates, coverage, and no contracts translates to help for the reported 51% of homeless veterans who have disabilities, the 50% who have serious mental illness, and the 70% who suffer from substance abuse. That sounds like a plan, indeed.



DJ Brown, Director of Communications for Armed Forces Wireless/Mobile Inc., said of the invaluable benefits for military families the service provides, "America's in love with their cell phones. We think translating that 'love' into real help for those that have fought for our freedom is long overdue. It's tragic that nearly 48k veterans, who fought on the fields to make sure we sleep safely in our beds, will sleep on the streets tonight. It's not okay. Collectively, we can do something about it. This is not just a cell phone service; it's a mission. And the time to affect change is right now."



The AF Mobile no-contract cell service uses America's largest network, similar to Rok Mobile and Page Plus. Customers can bring their own devices to the network or purchase one through Armed Forces Mobile. Armed Forces Mobile has device financing options and insurance available for purchase. Prices range from $25 per month to $70 per month with 7 GB of data.



Brown adds, "Our CEO Tony Smart is a USMC veteran who wants change for those he served with. This is a no veteran left behind mission that uses great cellular phone service for the consumer as its fuel. It's a win/win."



For more information about Armed Forces Mobile visit, http://MyAFMobile.com.



For more information about Operation Support Our Veterans visit, http://osov.org.



About Armed Forces Wireless/Mobile Inc.

Armed Forces Wireless/Mobile Inc. is cellular phone service that provides a no contract, discount pricing option to consumers. Servicing their customer base in the United States, the company donates a portion of all profits to Operation Support Our Veterans.



About Operation Support Our Veterans

Operation Support Our Veterans is a non-profit organization that helps distressed Veterans cope with challenges that result from returning to civilian life after military service. The organization provides financial support, resources, and education through various programs.



