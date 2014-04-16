Armenian Genocide Film, "Armenia, My Country, My Mother, My Love" Is Currently in Development for 2015 Release, Day of 100th Anniversary of the Tragedy

Tarzana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2014 --Flawless Production is currently developing a drama feature film called “Armenia, My country, My Mother, My Love." Film producer Nerses Arutunyan sais “ We want to make a big film and release it in April 2015, for the 100 year commemoration of the Armenian genocide. It is our duty to make the world know, recognize, apologize and redeem for the memory of those children burnt alive, for the tears of our desperate mothers and for the helplessness of our fathers of that cursed year: 1915, year written in blood in every Armenian soul! ”



"Who, after all, speaks today of the annihilation of the Armenians?" - wondered Hitler. Who cares that somebody destroyed, killed, raped millions of innocent Armenians and that our entire people almost disappeared from the face of the Earth?



When a tragedy occurs on the other side of the world, we all find out in a matter of hours. But the genocide of April 24th, 1915, when the Turks massacred 1.5 millions of our Armenian people and the first world Holocaust happened, is still not acknowledged by the Turkish government, nor by the Obama administration, for that matter. How is this possible?



This project is in pre-production with an estimated release date of April 2015. Flawless Production is currently establishing partners within the industry to join this amazing story.



