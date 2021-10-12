Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc. Offers Both Renters and Landlord Insurance in Paso Robles and Santa Maria, California

Grover Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2021 --Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc. is a California-based insurance agency that emphasizes developing strong working relationships with families and business owners of the region. They offer cost-effective personal and business insurance in Santa Maria and Paso Robles, California. Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc. has over three decades of experience in the risk management industry and has catered to more than two thousand satisfied customers. They strive to provide their clients with all the insights and resources needed to identify and invest in perfect insurance solutions based on their individual needs. Being an independent insurance agency, Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc. works only for their clients, not any particular insurance carrier.



The company also offers landlord insurance in Paso Robles and Santa Maria, California and renter's insurance. Landlord insurance protects the apartment complex owned by the landlord. However, it does not cover the individual who rents a part or whole of that property. The landlord's insurance will not promise any protection to the personal possessions of the renter. If the renter's personal property becomes damaged in a fire or flood, one would need renter's insurance to replace what's been lost. Unfortunately, too many renters discover this fact too late.



Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc. offers comprehensive renter insurance to protect the insured against various unforeseen circumstances. For example, if someone gets hurt in their apartment, the renter would be liable for their injuries. This means covering their medical expenses, lost wages, and more. The renter's insurance policy offered by Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc. is also adequate for such instances. Their agents work alongside the renters to identify plans that can effectively cater to their requirements.



Give Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc. a call at 805-489-3000.



About Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc.

Arnoldussen & Associates Insurance Services Inc. is an insurance agency established in 1992. They cater to clients across Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Nipomo, Oceano, and nearby areas.