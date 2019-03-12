Naples, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2019 --ARÔME 28 Expands placement into SEA SALT Naples, Florida.



ARÔME 28, a limited production, aged sipping rum will now be offered as part of the extraordinary spirits selection at Sea Salt Naples. ARÔME 28, recipient of the prestigious Double Gold medal awarded by the San Fransisco Worlds Spirits Challenge, is a Panamanian rum, matured 28 years (or more) in ex Bourbon barrels. Andrew Troyer, the Founder of ARÔME, spent three years working with a Cuban Rum master to select four exceptional barrels and develop the bold and elegant brand of ARÔME, unlike any other in the Rum market.



Sea Salt Naples is an ideal establishment to offer ARÔME 28 as part of their exceptional spirits and wine selection. Sea Salt Naples is a stand out restaurant in the heart of downtown Naples, Florida. Their award winning restaurant owner and chef Fabrizio Aielli and experienced sommelier Liset Zelaya had the pleasure of tasting ARÔME 28 with Founder, Andrew Troyer. Their response was one of pure pleasure and appreciation for the spirit.



According to Liset, "The Sea Salt culture revolves around setting culinary precedents and offering our clientele rare, luxury spirits to complete their dining experience.



ARÔME 28 embodies the spirit of indulgence, from the striking packaging to the unforgettable flavor left on your lips long after you've sipped the last drop. It is with great pleasure that we introduce ARÔME 28 to our guests. This truly raises the bar for world-class sipping rum."



You will find at Sea Salt a menu that changes daily, and the incorporation of local farm produce, and sustainable, organic ingredients. Chef Fabrizio Aielli prides himself on offering his guests the very best in spirits, wines, and most certainly his culinary creations.