Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2019 --AROME 28 has recently expanded its placement, reaching abroad from the U.S. now into the United Kingdom. The Whisky Exchange, located in London, is one of the most successful online spirits retailers, known for their extensive and exceptional spirits selection, customer service, and worldwide delivery. Winner of many awards including Independent Spirits Retailer of the Year and Whisky Magazine's Online Retailer of the Year the Whisky Exchange brought in AROME 28 after extensive vetting to their aged rum line-up.



"Our philosophy is simple – we never rest on our laurels. We are constantly trying to find new products with genuine heritage and quality in all categories of spirits and liqueurs to add to our range, while continuing to innovate and improve our online functionality and the outstanding customer service that has won us a loyal and ever-expanding fanbase."



About AROME 28

AROME 28, a limited production, aged sipping rum, and recipient of the prestigious Double Gold medal awarded by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, is a Panamanian rum, matured 28 years (or more) in ex Bourbon barrels. Andrew Troyer, Founder of AROME, spent three years working with a Cuban Rum master, selected four exceptional barrels and develop the bold and elegant brand of AROME, unlike any other in the rum market.