Aron Ralston to Keynote the First-Annual Utah Healthcare Summit

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2015 --Aron Ralston, adventurer and subject of the film 127 Hours, will offer a gripping keynote address at the first-annual Utah Healthcare Summit, capping off a day filled with presentations and panel discussions on the healthcare issues most important to Utah's employers. The day's first keynote address will be provided by Rich McKeown, who, as CEO of Leavitt Partners, leads a group of experienced professionals who help their clients understand and navigate value-driven healthcare.



The Utah Healthcare Summit, presented by Utah Business magazine, will be held on October 6 at The Grand America in downtown Salt Lake City. The daylong summit will feature presentations and panel discussions on topics ranging from wellness programs to escalating pharmaceutical costs to innovative medical technology—and more. This dynamic event will gather all the major stakeholders, including healthcare providers, insurance carriers and brokers, and employers. The results from a statewide survey of employers and healthcare industry stakeholders will also be revealed.



The summit will also include the annual Utah Business Healthcare Heroes Award Luncheon, celebrating excellence and innovation within the healthcare system. The honorees include physicians who go the extra mile, administrators who've helped transform their organizations, compassionate volunteers and others who have made a meaningful impact on healthcare in Utah.



For a detailed agenda of the Utah Healthcare Summit, visit http://utahbusiness.com/events or follow the hashtag #UtahHealthcare.



About Aron Ralston

An experienced climber and avid outdoorsman, Aron Ralston was descending a remote Utah canyon alone when an 800-pound boulder broke loose, crushing his right hand and pinning him against the canyon wall. After nearly five days—without water and with no hope of escape—Ralston made a life-or-death decision. He chose life by severing his arm below the elbow, rappelling a 65-foot cliff out of the canyon, and trekking seven miles to find his rescuers. Ralston documented his life-altering experience in the New York Times best-selling memoir, Between a Rock and a Hard Place, which was adapted for the big screen in the 2010 film 127 Hours staring James Franco. An ordinary man pushed to the limits, Ralston demonstrates the human capacity for the extraordinary.



About Rich McKeown

Rich McKeown is the CEO of Leavitt Partners, which he co-founded with former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, EPA Administrator, and Governor, Michael O. Leavitt. McKeown leads a group of experienced professionals who help their clients understand and navigate value-driven healthcare.



About Utah Business

Utah Business (http://utahbusiness.com) is Utah's leading statewide source for business news and information, and we aim to always provide the best quality news and information to our readers in both print and digital formats and through informative events. Utah Business is also committed to recognizing leaders across all industries through a variety of premiere award events.