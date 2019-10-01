Around the Clock Heating and Air Conditioning, One of Los Angeles' PREMIER LENNOX Dealers, Celebrates 10 Years Working with Costco

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2019 --Since 1967, Around the Clock HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING has adhered to a basic "old school" business model that has served it, and tens of thousands of its customers well: Do good work. Rely on strong word of mouth, and market the business in the Yellow Pages and phone directories.



But like much of everything else in the past 15 years… the old fashion ways of doing business have gone the way of the DODO bird. A phone directory? What's that? "I saw things changing not only with the advent of the Internet, but with growth of BIG BOX retailing almost fifteen years ago" according to Around the Clock HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING President and CEO Alex (Al) Uchitel. "I knew that the way consumers thought of HVAC and bought heating and air equipment was going to be different forever."



Uchitel saw the winds of change coming fast, back around 2009, and instead of "running" for the hills, he EMBRACED the wave, successfully forging an alliance at the time, with what is now the undisputed juggernaut in retail, COSTCO WHOLESALE. As one of the early adopters, Around the Clock Heating and Air Conditioning now has a well-established presence in three prime Costco locations, Van Nuys, North Hollywood and Pacoima. Its exclusive role, as the sole HVAC provider in these stores has successfully enabled it to establish a foothold in those markets offering the added value and pricing power that only comes with reselling through a global brand like COSTCO WHOLESALE.



"It's fair to say that this has been one of the best business decisions I have made in my career. The combination of a storied legacy brand like Lennox with a consumer value-quality favorite like Costco has helped take our family business to a new level. Like us, Costco, is a VERY customer centric brand that is all about 'satisfaction DELIVERED' and that fits squarely with how we run our operation."



The close association with Costco Wholesale, over the last 10 years, has undeniably opened up new markets and access to new consumers that Around the Clock may never have crossed paths with otherwise.



Known for its high–efficiency heating and A/C systems to zone control, Around the Clock Heating and Air Conditioning custom designs individualized solution that fit the specific residential comfort needs of today's LA residents engineered to weather the heat and cold temperature swings that are now becoming more common in Southern California.



"Our team of Air Management Engineering professionals is not only factory trained, but highly experienced in a wide range of residential HVAC brands. With a legacy of service spanning 5 decades in the greater Los Angeles California area, Around the Clock Heating and Air Conditioning has built its unequaled reputation on reliability, trust and cutting-edge technological know-how, providing consistently energy saving products, heating and cooling services, and the last word in today's eco-sensitive "green" technology at very competitive prices.



Headquartered in North Hollywood California, with warehousing operations at 7216 Varna Avenue, Around the Clock Heating and Air offers not only installation, but also service & repair, planned preventive maintenance, engineering, design & build installations and a host of other air management capabilities for a wide range of residential heating and air conditioning projects.