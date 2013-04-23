New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2013 --Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) traded in the range of $5.97 and $6.56 during its latest trading session, which is also its 52 weeks high price point. The stock had opened at $5.99 and is at $6.15, up 3.19 percent from its previous close of $5.96, with above average shares volume. Array BioPharma has traded 2.1 million shares so far and its MACD chart shows bullish trend.



The company commands market capitalization of $730.30 million. Its stock is currently trading below its 20 days moving average price of $6.22. Array BioPharma develops and markets small molecule drugs. The company is based out of Colorado.



Find out more on ARRY here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=ARRY



GT Advanced Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GTAT) stock is at $3.64, up 10.94 percent from its previous close of $3.29. Its latest trading volume has been recorded at 3.04 million shares, in comparison to its average daily trading volume of 3.181 million shares. The stock has made the upward movement with high volume and thus shows bullish trend. GT Advanced Technologies is currently trading above its 20 days moving average price and 50 days moving average price of $3.60 and $3.56 respectively.



The company’s market capitalization stands at $432.60 million and its stock is highly volatile with beta of 1.70.



Find out more on GTAT here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=GTAT



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