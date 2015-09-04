Arrest Made in Shooting of Sheriff's Deputy

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2015 --On Friday, August 28, 2015, a tragic and fatal shooting of Sheriff's Deputy Officer Darren H. Goforth occurred. While police were continuing to search for the suspect Friday evening and the next morning, a person of interest was apprehended on Saturday and officially charged with capital murder that afternoon.



Offer Shot 'Execution-style'



The shooting was not only tragic, but brutal too; Harris County Sherriff's Deputy Darren Goforth was exiting a gas station and convenience store in Houston on Friday night around 8:00 p.m. when, unexpectedly, he was ambushed by a gunman. The man, who has now been identified as 30-year-old Shannon J. Miles, shot Goforth from behind. As Goforth fell to the ground, Miles filed several more shots into the wounded deputy. According to reports, the murder was completely unprovoked; it does not appear that Goforth and Miles had previous interacted prior to the incident. A motive has yet to be named, although police believe that it may have been a hate crime, committed only because Goforth was wearing his uniform.



Police Arrest Shannon J. Miles



Based on footage taken at the scene of the crime, police knew that they were looking for a black male, probably in his 20s, who was wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts. Police also knew that the suspect was driving a maroon-colored extended cab Ford Ranger.



On Saturday afternoon August 29, Miles was officially charged with capital murder. Police told reporters that they are not looking for any additional suspects – according to ballistics testing, the gun used in the shooting of Goforth is a match for that of a gun that's registered to Mr. Miles. While Miles does not have any history of violence, he does have a criminal record that includes charges for trespassing and disorderly conduct with a firearm.



Goforth was 47-years-old at the time of death, and was both a father and husband.



In Texas, capital murder is one of the most serious of criminal offenses. If convicted, capital murder can carry a sentence of life in prison or the death penalty. Those who are seeking capital murder or other criminal charges desperately need the counsel of a criminal defense attorney immediately: http://www.hillcriminaldefense.com.



Media Contact: Josh Hill

Hill Law Firm

4615 Southwest Fwy #600

Houston, TX 77027

(713) 623-8312

info@hillcriminaldefense.com