Arrival of Mysterious Sport Bike Cfmoto Sr-C21 – A New Era Is About to Come

Hangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2021 --On October 7, one photo released by CFMOTO rapidly stole the public spotlight via China's social media and tantalized all motorcycle lovers. One week later, October 16, this new motorcycle finally made his official presence in the CFMOTO riding training academy in Shanghai city. Rather than the modified version of 250SR, the new CFMOTO member is a brand-new concept model called SR-C21.



This concept model, designed by CFMOTO R&D Europe Modena 40 design studio, is going to be launched officially into Chinese market in the year 2022. However, there is no further news yet regarding global market availability.



SR-C21 adopts the new engine and brand-new frame. The front pipe of the engine indicates this is a dual cylinder engine with the displacement of at least 400cc. 'C' stands for the word 'Concept' while '21' is the abbreviation of 2021.



Besides, SR-C21 still follows the design language of the SR family. The front and tail lights are highly recognizable. This concept does not include mandatory "road legal" parts such as headlights, rearview mirrors, reflectors, fenders, or license plate frames. However, this concept includes high-end components such as ÖHLINS fully adjustable inverted front fork, Brembo radial master cylinder, clutch lever, super-sized front floating brake disc, Brembo 4-piston radial caliper blocks, SC-Project complete exhaust system, and other advanced accessories.



Whatever the outlook or the configuration, this model is well designed to build an image with passionate racing features as well as the sporting elements. Even though no more detailed information was revealed for this moment, the overall performance of this model is highly expected and soon the mass production could be expected.



Since the launch of 250SR in China, CFMOTO has been leading the way of small-displacement sport bike for entry level in China. In the past two years, CFMOTO has already gained enough social reputation and solid user pool thus launching the updated model. Based on the design concept and style, as well as the mysterious engine and racing configuration, CFMOTO's SR model is supposed to be a sport bike that favors passionate riding.



About CFMOTO

