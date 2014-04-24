San Juan, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2014 --At the Original Shelters Company consumers can find the largest selection and most affordable prices on Arrow Sheds along with complimentary shipping with every purchase. Arrow Group Industries, the makers of Arrow Sheds, offers cost effective steel storage buildings, carport kits, garden greenhouses, and storage accessories. All Arrow Group products have an exclusive service warranty for added value and peace of mind.



For around 50 years, homeowners and companies have relied on Arrow Sheds to fulfill their outdoor storage needs. Arrow Sheds are proudly made in the USA and are great for storing lawnmowers and yard equipment, garden tools, household items, children's bikes and toy's, and almost anything needing all weather protection outdoors. Organizing Arrow Sheds is simple too; Arrow supplies a vast array of shelving, garage cabinets, tool hangers, and many other shed and garage accessories for their customers.



Arrow Sheds come in a wide range of sizes, designs, and materials. Some of the material options for Arrow Sheds include galvanized steel, vinyl covered steel, enamel finished and wood. Arrow Sheds assemble easily with a screwdriver and a pair of pliers; simply put on some work gloves, get a stepladder, and get do it yourself. Arrow Sheds' parts are pre-cut, pre-dilled, and numbered for fast assembly. There is no cutting, sawing, or painting needed. Roof designs for Arrow Sheds consist of Gabled, Gambrel, Apex, and Traditional Sloped. Arrow advises making use of anchor kits with all Arrow Sheds and floor frame kits in order to keep stored items off of the ground.



Arrow is the World's leading maker of storage buildings, and have actually been around for over a half of a century. Arrow also offers a full line of free-standing and attached carports and greenhouse kits. These items are all pre-drilled and pre-cut too and make helpful additions to homes all over the country. Arrow Sheds are readily available with the Original Shelters Company and come factory direct to your front door within 7-10 days of completed order.



About The Original Shelters Company

The Original Shelters Company is an Authorized Distributor and Supplier of Home & Garden items by the top manufacturers shipping nationwide. Specializing in outdoor storage sheds, greenhouses, prefab garages, carport kits, and party tents at the most affordable prices factory direct.