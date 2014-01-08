San Juan, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2014 --Original Shelters, a home improvement shop that supplies its customers with the most cost effective array of home and garden items, has recently introduced a new sale on all of its Arrow storage shed products and accessories.



Arrow storage sheds is the oldest and largest storage shed manufacturer in the world and many of their storage sheds are featured at the big retailer stores including Lowe's and Home Depot. The company's 60 years of experience is plainly mirrored in their metal sheds and vinyl shed storage structures. Their well-designed storage products adds a sparkle to one's yard or garden, and requires hardly any tools or skill to assemble. Despite the small area required for their storage sheds, it surprisingly produces a a great deal of storage to ones cluttered home-- making one capable of storing a lot of items in.



Imagine Arrow Storage Sheds as a wonderfully efficient attraction right beside the patio area or backyard window. Chris Denem, CEO of Original Shelters, owner of Originalshelters.com additional states, "Every resident should have an arrow shed to compliment their outdoor landscape. It's low-cost, it's simple to set up, and, it compliments and beautifies any garden or backyard area."



One can likewise utilize Arrow storage sheds for beautifying their environments by growing plants and flowers around them," he includes, "the high quality metal and vinyl utilized in these storage sheds will make sure maximum weather protection by preventing rust, and will last for several years to come."



Customers can buy Arrow storage sheds from Original Shelters safely and factory direct from their online shop. Customers can anticipate their order to ship via motor freight within 1 to 3 days after placing their order. And naturally, Deliver is always FREE.



About Original Shelters

OriginalShelters.com is an Authorized dealer and market leader in outdoor structures including Storage Sheds (garden, metal, plastic, vinyl and wood), Storage Buildings, Garages, Portable Shelters, Garage Cabinets, Greenhouses, Outdoor Canopies, Instant Shelters, Carports, Utility Sheds, Shed Accessories, Poly and Canvas Tarps, and Firewood Storage. This company will remain to expand by enhancing its product line. Its main goals are to ensure a great product, lower prices, and a positive customer support relationship to all it's valued clients.