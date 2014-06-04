Arrow&Branch Winery Names Elizabeth Robertis General Manager

Napa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2014 --Arrow&Branch, a renowned estate vineyard located in the Coombsville AVA of Napa, has named Elizabeth Robertis as its new general manager.



The winery is known for its Bordeaux Blends, Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc. Robertis will be responsible for overseeing the winery’s operations, ensuring quality and providing guests with the best service possible.



“We are very pleased to welcome Elizabeth to our growing team of wine professionals,” said Steve Contursi, proprietor of Arrow&Branch. “We know that Elizabeth will provide our clients with a quality of service that will meet the high standards we maintain at our estate vineyard. This is a wonderful opportunity to bring on someone with expertise in marketing and a true passion for wine.”



Robertis has a broad range of marketing and business experience, most recently serving as the director of sales and marketing for Ovid, a Napa Valley winery that has achieved somewhat of a cult status among wine consumers. She has also served as an associate public relations manager with Constellation Wines in St. Helena, California.



Born and raised in Napa Valley, Robertis has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. She spent several years with Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, as well as with several book publishers, before moving back to the region to pursue her dream of working in the wine industry.



“I am thrilled to join the team at Arrow&Branch,” said Robertis. “I’m looking forward to making a real difference, using the knowledge I’ve gained over the years to help spread the word on this progressive winery’s commitment to true excellence and quality. I now have the opportunity to work with a special brand that needs to have its story told.”



About Arrow&Branch

Arrow&Branch’s winery is led by Jennifer Williams, a rising star in the winemaking industry who is known for her close attention to detail. In addition to the estate vineyard, the winery sources its ingredients from carefully chosen sites, including Dr. Crane and Stagecoach vineyards, to create its world-class wines.



Steve and Seanne Contursi acquired the estate in 2007 from legendary Napa Valley consultant Tony Soter, who produced a highly rated Cabernet Franc called Little Creek from the vineyard. The Contursis have maintained organic farming at the estate, and through their work with



Viticulturist Mike Wolf, they aim to continually improve and expand. For more information on Arrow&Branch, visit https://www.arrowandbranch.com.