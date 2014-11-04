Arrowhead Health Centers Offer Tips to Patients Suffering from Peripheral Neuropathy

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2014 --Peripheral Neuropathy can make sleeping uncomfortable and often times, unbearable. Arrowhead Health Centers, a leading peripheral neuropathy treatment center in Arizona, has put together a list of bedtime tips for those suffering from peripheral neuropathy.



Firm mattresses can reduce the surface area of your body that touches the mattress.

Avoid stimulants such as caffeine that can make you restless at night.

Elevate sheets and blankets so they don’t come in contact with your skin throughout the night. Check out this blanket support sold on Amazon that can lift your sheets and blankets, giving you the comfort of warmth during the night, but alleviating pressure on your feet and legs.

Limit naps and downtime so you can have a deep, restful sleep.

Take nighttime showers or baths early enough so the body can cool down before bedtime.



All of these tips can help PN patients have a restful night’s sleep. For people living with peripheral neuropathy, Arrowhead Health Centers can be an answer to the pain and suffering they’ve been living with by treating the core of the problem using multiple exercise regimens and therapy treatments. Learn more about the peripheral neuropathy program and take steps towards having pain-free limbs again.



