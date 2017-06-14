Art & Eyes Partners with BizIQ

New Orleans, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2017 --Art & Eyes, a high-end retailer of eyewear that offers a unique array of stylish and well-crafted products, recently announced the launch of a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm that serves small business clients in the United States and Canada from its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.



In joining forces with BizIQ, Art & Eyes intends to bring its web presence in line with industry standards in an effort to attract new customers and boost its business profile. BizIQ brings considerable experience in all facets of digital marketing to the new partnership and is already working to help promote the glasses store in New Orleans, LA.



When working with a client like Art & Eyes, BizIQ puts its resources into developing a variety of content for a new company website, including information related to the client's products and services as well as blog content, press releases and other materials. Key to the marketing company's approach is the use of search engine optimization (SEO), which makes it more likely that a business like Art & Eyes will rank high in local Google search results, thereby increasing its visibility to current and prospective customers.



All content on the new website for Art & Eyes will be written by professional copywriters and geared toward providing informative, engaging, timely and relevant reading material to those who are interested in doing business with the glasses store in New Orleans, LA.



"We take pride in being a shop that caters to those customers who are looking for something truly unique out of their new eyewear, with an emphasis on craftsmanship and quality," said Starr Hagenbring, owner of Art & Eyes. "We've been successful through word of mouth and have been building a reputation in the area for the quality of our products and services, but recognized an opportunity to benefit from the knowledge and expertise of a team of dedicated marketing professionals. We're excited to be working with BizIQ as we continue to grow our business."



About Art & Eyes

Art & Eyes was established in 2011 and is New Orleans' premier provider of artisan eyewear, specializing in boutique American brands and independent designers. The shop offers lens and frame customization services and is always looking for new products to add to its highly curated selection.



For more information, please visit http://artandeyesneworleansla.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.