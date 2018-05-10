Art, Food, and an Auction to Benefit One Goal Art of Giving and Supporting S.O.U.L.

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2018 --Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, David Letterman, John Lennon and James Dean are just some of the subjects of Birmingham Artist Tom Maniaci's pop art works for charity. "When I started doing these portraits, I had no idea that it would evolve into these big paint-by-number canvases for charity and that the art that I started years ago -these big portraits -- would turn into a vehicle for raising money for all these worthy causes. That's the best part," Maniaci said.



Artist Tom Maniaci, creator of Frame Your Face, has orchestrated paint-by-number canvasses for over 60 charity events since 2005, raising over $275,000. Starting in 2010, one of those annual charity events have been Art of Giving, presented by a volunteer committee on behalf of Frame Your Face. The event raises money for a different charity every year. In 2018, the ninth annual Art of Giving will be supporting S.O.U.L. on Thursday, May 24th at 7pm -11pm - Vinotecca & The Elm Room, 210 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI 48009, emceed by Stacy DuFord, formerly of WOMC.



This year's event benefits SOUL, or Support Our Unique Learners is an organization dedicated to encouraging the educational growth of all children including those with learning challenges. S.O.U.L. gathers resources from the educational community as well as special therapies such as Occupational, Physical and Speech to give each child the individual tools to maximize their success. S.O.U.L. is dedicated to helping families provide these things which come at a high cost, with little insurance assistance in most cases.



The aim is educational inclusion as well as individual evaluations to provide necessary assistance to any child who needs it.



A box of newspapers, some old Videocassettes, a few plastic bags, a pair of scissors and tape. This year's event will bring four new and exciting creations paper dress fashion designer Matthew Richmond, who uses everyday materials such as these to create his eclectic line of dresses. This year's designs will be made from artists works of: Tom Maniaci, Tony Roko, Kim Fujiwara, and Carl Lundgren.



At the annual The Art of Giving, Maniaci, sets up large canvases of his pop art in paint-by-number sections of famous current or former pop icons, letting attendees get creative at the fundraiser. Bruce Springsteen may make an appearance rumor has it as one of the newest favorites.



For more information about Frame Your Face, go to http://www.frameyourface.com, or call Tom Maniaci at 248-763-8742. Eventbrite.com.