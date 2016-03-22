Art for Demolition Dumpsters

Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2016 --Dallas' Sanitation Services department new program aims to support local artists in the most unusual way. Going by the name Art for Dumpsters, the programs seeks to award 5 artists with commissions that are to be displayed on the city's recycling containers.



According to Murray Myers, who manages the city's 'zero waste' department, the program shall take ordinary recycle containers and change them into canvas. Adorning their magnificent new art, the demolition dumpsters shall make their surrounding neighborhoods more aware of the importance of recycling. The dumpsters will also engage people in recycling on the site. This project also enables artists to display their work on the unusual canvas with much visibility.



The main objective is to offer a creative message on the environment and recycling. The project also aims to draw attention to the recycling drop-off sites of the city. Currently, Dallas has over 140 recycling drop-off sites.



A spokesperson for Galaxy Transfer acknowledged and praised the team's efforts and handling of the project. He praised Dallas for multiplying what was happening in other cities. Myers said that recycling and trash containers are normally hidden in basements of buildings, behind screens and in alleys. He added that painting them ensures they blend in so that they do not attract attention. According to him, this project shines a light on the environmental message of stewardship.



DECA (Deep Ellum Community Association) offered great help in making sure that the criteria was established. DECA reinforced the necessity of a prize because it increases participation. One thing is for sure - the prizes aren't shabby. The five finalists shall get $2250 and $250 for supplies. They will paint the demolition dumpsters during the Deep Ellum Arts Festival so that all people can see. One grand prize 'best in show' artist shall win an extra $1500.



Artists can be in teams not exceeding five people or individuals. Myers said that he really hopes that some student groups from DISD can participate. The project will surely change the manner in which people handle dumpsters.



