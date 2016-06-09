Art Galaxie Produces Stunning First Edition Art Book

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2016 --After the recent launch of the printed version, Art Galaxie now publishes its first Masters of Contemporary Fine Art eBook. A work that encompasses the main Fine Art mediums whilst gathering a remarkable array of Contemporary Masters. More than a book, it is a preeminent consulting tool for artists, art lovers, and collectors.



Get the new eBook now absolutely free of charge.



Art Galaxie is undergoing an awesome campaign to allow anyone the access to this Art book. One of this company's concerns is to provide a wide range of products at no cost, both for the general public and the artistic community.



One of the main goals behind this new book's publication was to reduce its price as much as possible, and, by doing so, it diffuses its artists in a much more effective and comprehensive way. On the other hand, Art Galaxie also aims to make this book affordable for the public, no matter what their location, not allowing the price become an obstacle for those who want to grab the art book. This always was one of the missions and goals of Art Galaxie's timespan.



Throughout more than 200 pages, you will be able to find 70 extraordinary artists divided into the following categories: Painting, Sculpture, Drawing and Digital Art. The eBook is complementary to the information present in the Art book, whilst establishing a noteworthy passage to Art Galaxie's website – where you can experience the advantage of accessing the artists page on the online Art Portal with just a single "click", finding different information, as well as text, video and pictures about more of the work. You can also carry this eBook in your "pocket", something that is extremely convenient and will give you the opportunity to view anytime you.



Art Galaxie has scheduled the end of this year to launch the Second Volume of Masters of Contemporary Fine Art. Also in the making is a book series focused solemnly on single mediums, which will be published throughout the coming year. The first books of this new series will refer to Painting, Sculpture, and Digital Art. Every publication regarding such will be available in print format – with worldwide distribution – as well as in eBook format.



About Art Galaxie

Art Galaxie is a company based in London whose number one mission is to promote its artistic community on a worldwide stage using several media platforms and have them available, with preference, no cost. Beyond this, it also has a contributor role with funds and fundraising for charitable institutions.



The Free Promotion starts on 13th July and will end on 17th July 2016.



For more information, visit www.artgalaxie.com.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01GQJH4ZW

http://www.artgalaxie.com/index.php/artbook1



