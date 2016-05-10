Art Gallery Produces Stunning First Edition Art Book

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2016 --Art Galaxie, a collective of artists known for their highly regarded multimedia output, is taking a large step forward in their role as an authority on contemporary art, with the release of the first edition of Masters of Contemporary Fine Art, which is to be an annual publication. Already this art book is attracting widespread attention throughout the global art community, and to date, there has been only minimal advertising.



Masters of Contemporary Fine Art will cover in its first edition a broad spectrum of the art that Art Galaxie supports, with paintings, sculptures, drawings, and digital art pieces. It will be a useful tool for research and consultation for artists, collectors, galleries, art dealers, and art enthusiasts alike. All of the pieces included in the book have been specially curated by the Art Galaxie team.



In Masters of Contemporary Fine Art, no subject matter is seen as too intellectually challenging. The approach is one of progression, with an eye toward understanding and decoding the artists' respective processes and trying to make sense of the way that we see and interpret images in comparison to reality.



Featuring approximately 500 pieces of art from 69 talented artists working out of 40 different countries, the first edition of Masters of Contemporary Fine Art consists of 230 art gloss pages bound by a hardcover. You can buy your copy today at Amazon.com or the official Art Galaxie website.



With a mission to promote and disseminate the artwork of Contemporary Artists, London's Art Galaxie (www.artgalaxie.com) has just released a work of Contemporary Artists and their art. The volume is available now through Art Galaxie website, Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Powell's and worldwide distribution in bookstores.



About Art Galaxie

With a team passionate about art, Art Galaxie, is based in London, UK, with projects that evolve around all areas of Fine Art. Their mission is to disseminate art through diverse mediums and distinct, complimentary platforms. Their digital platform contains an Art Portal representing more than 200 artists from 70 nations worldwide. In 2015, they started creating documentary films and video tutorials, which are intended to launch during 2016.



For more information, visit www.artgalaxie.com and http://www.artgalaxie.com/index.php/artbook1



Contact:

Pedro Boaventura

Phone: 0974 33599879

marketing@artgalaxie.com

www.artgalaxie.com

http://www.facebook.com/artgalaxie

Art Galaxie

Wedlock Road 20-22

N1 7GU London, England