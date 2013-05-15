Displa.io Has Launched to Transfer Art Onto Metal

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2013 --The Displate is made to last.



“We wanted our product to be something much more than just a print, we wanted to deliver art on a surface that matches its timeless form. Displates are made from steel, are though, eco-friendly and look great. It won't get torn, won't get wet, won't get old. However it can get stolen, because it’s awesome. The prints are HD quality with juicy colors. Also we wanted the people to be able to quickly and easily put and enjoy the graphics on their wall. Screws? Nails? Hammers or any other tools? No, thanks. We hate that too. You can just put it directly to your wall thanks to our drag and drop magnetic system.” – says Charles Banewitz, CEO of Displa.io



To Promote the Artists on and off the web



Displa.io aims to be present on gallery shows around US and Europe to allow the artists to be discovered. In June Displa.io will have its first exhibition in Barcelona, Spain “From the beginning we have decided that the best artworks will be widely promoted off the web. Looking at an artwork on a computer screen and in real life is something completely different. The first exhibition will take place just a month after the launch and we intend to showcase our artists artworks regularly” – says Charles



A thousand artworks



Two weeks after launch more than a thousand artworks have been submitted. If you are an Artist that wants to exhibits your works, an art enthusiast or are interested in having an artwork on a metal plate you can sign up at: http://displa.io



