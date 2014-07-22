Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2014 --Pearls for Creative Healing has kicked off it’s third year of capturing the stories of local survivors for it’s End the Silence Exhibit held each October for domestic violence awareness month. Since 2012, Pearls for Creative Healing has helped victims of abused through its mission of healing through artistic expression. Pearls for Creative Healing is the only organization in Charlotte that specifically targets the healing effects of the arts for survivors of abuse and sexual assault.



Each year Pearls for Creative Healing hosts the End the Silence Exhibit a powerful event that features 20 survivors of domestic violence sharing their stories through portraits and narratives. The exhibit now in it’s 3rd year travels the southeast region and beyond sharing the powerful stories of survivors and creating awareness about domestic violence. Thanks to a grant from the Arts and Science Council and NC Arts Council the End the Silence Exhibit will continue to create conversation and dialogue around the issues of violence against women. The grant will allow for artwork to be created, framed and showcased in an effort to create community conversation and awareness.



Resources from the grant also serve to provide three local photographers with the opportunity to participate in a photography workshop series. "Teaching the workshops allows us to show artists how they can use their work for social justice and as a catalyst for change" said Odell Guynes, Director of Photography and Co-Founder of the End the Silence Exhibit. "How powerful is to have a craft that can make a universal impact? The hardest part is trying to tell such a dynamic story in one portrait." The workshop series focuses on the art of storytelling and participating photographers are part of capturing each survivor’s story for the sold out exhibit.



“We are very grateful to Arts and Science Council and that NC Arts Council for seeing the value in our programs for survivors of abuse,” said Pearls for Creative Healing’s Executive Director and Founder, Sandra Guynes. “Pearls for Creative Healing is the next step in the healing process for the women who are seeking a support group, need encouragement and/or empowerment. We empower women to build healthy relationships and find sanctuary in their creativity.”



The End the Silence Exhibit will be held October 18th at the McColl Center for Arts and Innovation for more information visit www.pearlscharlotte.org/endthesilence



About Pearls for Creative Healing

Pearls for Creative Healing collaborates with professional teaching artists across all mediums to work in-depth with our program participants in a specific art form. Painting, dancing, culinary arts, drumming, etc. allow for the therapeutic benefits of art and offer these survivors the opportunity to explore their talents and dream about their future. For more information on Pearls for Creative Healing, visit: http://www.pearlscharlotte.org.