Art Unified Challenges Gallery Model with Its White Glove Service

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2014 --Art Unified, a Los Angeles-based art company dedicated to connecting artists with local partners and art collectors, is pleased to announce the launch of its White Glove Service. This exemplary mode of selling art is aimed at obsoleting antiquated, exclusionary art galleries and reforming the relationship between artist and collector.



The White Glove Service allows art enthusiasts and collectors to preview and buy art from emerging, contemporary Los Angeles artists and have it professionally delivered to their homes, without having to navigate multiple physical galleries or art brokers. Art can be tested on a consignment basis for one week, then returned or purchased, as well as purchased outright through Art Unified’s online art store.



Upon delivery of the consigned or purchased creation, the creator of the piece will also accompany the White Glove delivery, to consult with the recipient of their art. Artists will answer questions about the piece, give insight into the inspiration and share their thoughts while the consigned or purchased piece is hung.



“Not only is this a great way for local, up and coming artists to get the recognition they deserve, Art Unified’s White Glove Service is also giving art lovers a way to expand their collection and cater to their interests without having to navigate countless galleries,” said Patrick Felder, Co-Founder of Art Unified.



Creations on Art Unified’s website range in price, from $500 to $20,000. Delivery and collection through the White Glove Service is based on the available schedule of the purchaser.



Johan Andersson, Co-Founder of Art Unified and internationally renowned portrait artist said, “this White Glove Service encourages a new group of art collectors to come forward that wouldn’t normally visit galleries and are turned off by the exclusive nature of the art world. At Art Unified we aim to bring art back to the people by placing artwork in public, high-traffic places and providing artists with new opportunities to promote and sell their artwork beyond the traditional gallery model.”



For more information regarding Art Unified and its White Glove Service, please visit the company’s website at http://www.artunified.com/. To view current artworks and artists, please navigate to http://www.artunified.com/artists/.