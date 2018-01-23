Artees Shares 3 Ways a Business Can Increase Sales Through Branding Promotional Products

Doral, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2018 --Artees Corp, a Miami custom shirt design and print company, is making several improvements in the production & retail departments. Their aim is to benefit customers. Artees Corp has customizable products that help businesses, individuals, non-profits, and group accomplish their goals, including increasing sales and brand awareness.



Here's a few ways that customized apparel and other items can help a business reach their goals:



1. Increase sales in business. If a business customer needs to increase sales, there are many different ways to meet this goal. One of the proven ways to increase sales is through giving away promotional items to clients. Customized t-shirts, apparel, and daily use items have one of the best returns on investment. This marketing technique has even propelled start-up businesses into full scale operations.



2. Remembering a brand. In terms of an existing company, such as an Air Conditioning repair business, perhaps at one time they had tremendous sales with new clients. A problem they have is they need to continually generate new clients to achieve sales. The cost of acquiring a new client is typically greater than the cost of doing business with existing clients. However, in this case, when they purchase customized t-shirts, apparel, or other items, and give them to existing clients, these clients are more likely to remember the name of the company. They then will call on the company when they have repair or issues with their Air Conditioning unit.



3. Choosing daily items customers use. When choosing a promotional product to represent a company's brand, the target market needs to be considered first above price of the product. Effective marketing starts with identifying the business' target market. If the business is a dental office, for example, branded toothbrushes would be a better option to give customers over pens.



