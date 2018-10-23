Arteries in Harmony, by Dr. Anthony Pothoulakis, Hits #1 in Healthy Living

Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2018 --Arteries in Harmony: Defending Our Arteries, Protecting Our Lives And Preserving Our Happiness In The Era of Obesity And Diabetes, by Dr. Anthony Pothoulakis, is one of the latest releases off Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press's stellar fall catalog. It was released on October 9th and it reached the #1 spot in Healthy Living in less than 24 hours. The book showcases Dr. Anthony's ideas, plans, and methods to fight the obesity and diabetes epidemic in the USA and serves as a guideline for those who seek healthier lifestyles without the constant need of seeing a doctor.



Dr. Anthony believes it is possible to decrease the occurrences of these diseases to the lower levels they were 50 years ago. To achieve this, he states people cannot solely rely on doctors and nurses, but rather they should be educated as a community on prevention and seek to acquire knowledge on the issue. This education and knowledge would allow us to live healthier lives without depending on regularly seeking the help of professionals. Thus reshaping how society views symptoms like high blood pressure and changing unhealthy habits is key to an improved public health and happier life.



After treating over a hundred thousand patients throughout his extensive career, Dr. Anthony developed a huge interest in preventive medicine. He realized that many problems could have been avoided had the patients taken better care of themselves. With that in mind, he set out on a mission to help people avoid unnecessary visits to the hospital by paving a way for them to walk towards a healthier lifestyle. Dr. Anthony is very active himself, putting everything he says in the book to practice. He lives by his words as he keeps trying to improve his life quality and look for new ways to help other people do the same.



About Arteries in Harmony

Arteries in Harmony comes as one of the many titles composing Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press's season of new releases and another #1 for Jesse Krieger and his team. The publisher has worked closely with Dr. Anthony to make sure his book, brand, and business are always true to what he envisioned, so that people can come together as a community and see preventive medicine for all its benefits. LE Press hopes to help Dr. Anthony enlighten the reader in such a way that their health and lives are actually and effectively changed for the better.