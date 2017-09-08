Arthrex, DePuy Mitek Lead US Shoulder Labrum Repair Device Market Fueled by Rise in Use of All-Suture Anchors

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the U.S. market for orthopedic soft tissue repair and sports medicine by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), the number of shoulder labrum procedures has been growing quickly as a result of the popularization of this technique and the rise of all-suture anchors. However, surgeons are finding that shoulder labrum repair is not as effective at treating bicep pain as previously thought. As a result, shoulder labrum repair procedure growth should slow in the following years.



"Shoulder labrum repair for superior labral tear from anterior to posterior (SLAP) lesions is a common procedure performed for pain in the biceps," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "Growth of SLAP repair is expected to slow-down as biceps tenodesis repair is gaining popularity as a more effective procedure."



Shoulder labrum repair suture anchors can be segmented by material type: poly-L lactic acid (PLA), biocomposites, polyetheretherketone (PEEK), metal, all-suture and polyetheretherketone carbon fiber (PEEK CF). The material types can be further categorized between resorbables and non-resorbables. PLA and biocomposites are resorbables whereas PEEK, metals, all-sutures and PEEK CF are non-resorbables. Biocomposites comprise the majority of the U.S. shoulder labrum repair market. However, growth of biocomposites is expected to slow-down as all-suture anchors continue to grow and cannibalize market share from biocomposites.



The fastest growing segment within the shoulder labrum repair market is the all-suture segment. The all-suture market is expected to more than double in value from 2016 to 2023. This growth will be driven by the characteristic smaller size of all-suture anchors which is important for drilling in the glenoid for SLAP repair to overcome key constraints of the procedure.



Arthrex is the leader in the U.S. shoulder labrum repair market with nearly 45% market share. The company has maintained their dominance in the shoulder repair market through heavily marketing of their line of biocomposite suture anchors such as FASTak®, Knotless SutureTak®, Labral SwiveLock® and PushLock®. However, with the additon of all-suture anchors into the market, biocomposites have begun to lose their hold on the market. In response, Arthrex released their FibreTak™ all-suture anchor in hopes to maintain their lead in this market.



DePuy Mitek is the second leading competitor in the U.S. shoulder labrum repair market. DePuy Mitek's products include their GRYPHON® suture anchor in both PEEK and BIOCRYL® RAPIDE® biocomposite, LUPINE® BR, LUPINE® Loop Anchor, BIOKNOTLESS®, PANALOK® and GII®. DePuy Mitek does not have an all-suture product currently and may experience losses as the all-suture market gains in popularity. Additional competitors in the U.S. shoulder labrum market includes Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, ConMed Linvatec, Stryker and Parcus Medical among others.



