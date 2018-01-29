Articulate Communication Publications Aims to Help Independent Authors, Musicians and Entrepreneurs with New Facility

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2018 --Articulate Communication Publications is an independent publishing company that started in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, the founders believed they could do more good in a different setting, prompting them to move to Bristow, OK, just outside of Tulsa.



In this new location, the organization plans to construct a large facility that will house a variety of aspects of its business. The cornerstone of the facility will be the Wave Bookstore. The store will focus on independent authors who self-publish, use boutique publishers or print on-demand. The goal is to eliminate the competition from larger publishing houses that is so common in mainstream bookstores, giving the little guys a real shot at shelf space.



The facility will also incorporate several reading rooms for both children and adults, as well as an event center where visitors can listen to guest speakers and attend other local events. ACP hopes that the facility will become a hub of the local community, bridging the gap between Tulsa and Oklahoma City.



There will also be a music recording studio that will allow musicians to create their own albums. These albums can then be sold in the Wave Bookstore as well. The event center will host frequent open-mic nights so that musicians can perform live in front of an audience if they wish to do so.



For entrepreneurs, the facility will have conference rooms and other office space, as well as an on-site printing and shipping center. The printing facility can also help independent authors publish their own books to sell in the bookstore.



ACP recently found the perfect place to construct a flagship building and they are currently seeking funding for the project through a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign has a funding goal of $275,000. At the time of this release, the campaign has brought in over $300 and will continue to run until February 11.



The funding will go towards the construction of the facility, which is expected to be complete in time for a soft opening in November 2018. In addition, the creators plan to donate 5 percent of their funding to Kicking It Forward, an organization that helps those who have completed crowdfunding campaigns to contribute to other up-and-coming campaigns.