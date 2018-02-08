Artie's Lock and Key Partners with BizIQ

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2018 --Artie's Lock and Key, a locally owned locksmith shop known for its prompt and professional service, is now partnering with the Phoenix-based content marketing experts at BizIQ.



By joining forces with BizIQ, Artie's Lock and Key will be able to expand its online presence and reach new audiences. BizIQ helps its clients develop their brand voices, and allows them to improve the way that they build relationships with existing and prospective customers.



BizIQ uses an innovative search engine optimization (SEO) strategy to ensure that it effectively boosts the internet footprint of its clients. The company helps its clients implement an effective content marketing strategy that provides their customers with thoughtful and engaging content. By working with BizIQ, Artie's Lock and Key will forge stronger relationships with current and new customers.



"BizIQ is presenting us with exciting new opportunities for growth," said Sean McShane, owner of Artie's Lock and Key. "We're very excited to begin maximizing our online presence, and working more extensively with our customer base."



About Artie's Lock and Key

Artie's Lock and Key has been the most trusted locksmith in Fairfax, VA since 1975. The company has more than four decades of experience assisting clients navigate lockouts, creating new key copies and cracking safes.



Artie's Lock and Key employs a talented team that is fully licensed, bonded and insured. You can count on Artie's Lock and Key to address all of your accessibility needs, whether you need new lock installation or are hoping to have your vehicle re-keyed.



To learn more about Artie's Lock and Key and the extensive range of services it offers, visit its website today at http://artieslockandkey.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.