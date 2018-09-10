Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2018 --The report "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market By Type (Alcohols, Esters, D-Limonene, Diols & Glycols) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Industry has observed significant growth in the recent years and is foreseen to grow tremendously over the forecast period. In the construction sector, artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed the way structures are constructed, designed and used after being built. Artificial intelligence is when machines reflect their own intelligence by the means of using calculations to take care of issues with the help inputted data. With the help of robotics, construction supervisors can use intelligent machines that can perform routine tasks that were once done by people, for example, bricklaying. AI systems can gather and compose data for specialists to use in task design and planning execution.



Major Key Players:

The leading players in the market are Oracle Corporation, eSUB Construction Software, AURORA COMPUTER SERVICES LIMITED, IBM, Building SP, SAP SE, Alice Technologies and Microsoft Corporation. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.



Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America is anticipated to have the biggest market estimate in the AI in construction market amid the gauge time frame. The North American area has dependably remained ahead in technological implementation and is a center point for some, in fact propelled construction organizations. Moreover, construction companies in the North American region have made major investments in the market, and many vendors have evolved to cater to the quickly developing market. Substantial development is anticipated in the region during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation:

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market is segmented on the basis of technology into natural language processing and machine learning and deep learning out of which the machine learning and deep learning segment is anticipated to have the larger market size as it is useful in the industry in terms of automating business functions. Based on stage the market is segmented into pre-construction, construction stage and post-construction. By component the market is segmented into Solutions and Services. By applications the market is segmented into project management, risk management, field management, supply chain management and schedule management. By deployment the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud out of which the leading segment is the cloud deployment type as it offers multiple advantages, such as reduced cost of operation and maintenance, lesser complications, and more scalability.



Drivers and Restraints Of The Industry:

AI in Construction Industry is majorly driven by the rising security and productivity concerns. The construction organizations are adopting AI technology to separate exact data and bits of knowledge to upgrade the efficiency and safety. The expanding digital data is additionally driving artificial intelligence in construction market development. In the course of recent years, a quick surge in the development of the computerized information has been seen because of the developing reception of Building Information Systems (BIM), drones, security sensors, and machine telematics. The implementation of the robots, autonomous vehicles, and drones in the development division is additionally backing the development of the AI in construction market. Nonetheless, the unstructured construction condition and lacking skilled workforce are the main aspects that are inhibiting the market development.



Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis



Chapter 3. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

...

Chapter 5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Market, By Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Revenue and Market Share by Technology (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Construction Revenue and Revenue Share by Technology (2014-2018)

5.3. Natural Language Processing

5.3.1. Global Natural Language Processing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Machine Learning and Deep Learning

5.4.1. Global Machine Learning and Deep Learning Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



…Read Full Table of Contents



