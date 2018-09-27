Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2018 --Overview: The global Artificial Sweeteners Market was worth USD 1.67 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.37 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.94% during the forecast period.



Competitive Insights 2018:

The leading players in the market are Roquette Frères, MacAndrews & Forbes, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Foods India, American Sugar Refining, Wilmar International, Tate & Lyle, Symrise, Archer Daniels Midland, Nestlé and Ajinomoto.



The Artificial Sweeteners Market is segmented as follows-



Artificial Sweeteners Market, By Product Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

- Aspartame

- Acesulfame k

- Saccharin

- Sucralose

- Neotame



Artificial Sweeteners Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

- Food and Beverages

- Pharmaceuticals

- Direct Sales

- Other End Users



Artificial Sweeteners Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion)

- Bakery Goods

- Sweet Spreads

- Confectionery and Chewing Gums

- Beverages

- Dairy Products

- Other Applications



Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

High usage of sugar can build the danger of different diseases, for example, immune deficiency, diabetes, cancer, heart diseases, osteoporosis, and anemia. High intake of sugar additionally prompts irregularity in the insulin and glucose levels, which thusly prompts predominance of sicknesses, for example, obesity and type 2 diabetes.



Growing awareness on keeping up health and prosperity, and alleviating the danger of lifestyle diseases has affected numerous buyers to follow diets that low in sugar.



There has likewise been a stamped increment in the quantity of shoppers that have moved to artificial sweeteners. Makers haven't been negligent of these advancements in customer request, and are widening their arrangement of low-sugar products and artificial sweeteners.



Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:



On the basis of application, the global artificial sweeteners market is segmented as confectionery and chewing gums, sweet spreads, beverages, bakery goods, dairy products, and others. Developing preference for healthy beverage products, for example, natural fruit

juices has brought about a drop in sales for soft drinks.



Rising health issues among consumers has brought about a surge in demand for sugar-free, fat-free, and diabetes friendly products. Prevalence of numerous illnesses like diabetes and obesity is further anticipated to boost the development of the global artificial sweeteners market.



Regional Outlook:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)



Major TOC of Artificial Sweeteners Market:



Chapter4. Artificial Sweeteners Market, By Product Type

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Artificial Sweeteners Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product Type, 2014-2023

4.3. Aspartame

4.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

4.4. Acesulfame k

4.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

4.5. Saccharin

4.5.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

4.6. Sucralose

4.6.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

4.7. Neotame

4.7.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

…

Chapter5. Artificial Sweeteners Market, By End User

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Artificial Sweeteners Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2014-2023

5.3. Food and Beverages

5.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

…

Chapter6. Artificial Sweeteners Market, By Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Artificial Sweeteners Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2014-2023($Billion)

6.3. Bakery Goods

6.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

…CONTINUED FOR TOC



