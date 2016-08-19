Artificial Turf Is Changing the Way Athletes Train and How Puppies Potty Train

Salamanca, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2016 --Born from the continued success of Custom Turf's premium synthetic turf installation service in New York and Pennsylvania, Custom Turf Outlet rides on the experience of its mother company with roots that date back to 1996. Since that time, Custom Turf has worked with architects, developers and project managers to develop practical, award-winning synthetic turf solutions now sold online via Custom Turf Outlet including golf practice mats, indoor pet turf, baseball turf mats, bocce ball courts, putting green kits, DOT drill mats and custom-designed products like custom turf logos and DIY projects.



According to Custom Turf Outlet representatives, artificial turf products are chosen for a number of reasons, the primary being low-maintenance costs, as watering a lawn to keep it fresh and green can become expensive; pesticide-free characteristics, as unlike natural grass, artificial turf does not require treatment with pesticides and fertilizers; increased play-ability, as artificial turf products, such as Custom Turf's baseball hitting mats, are much more durable than grass and fewer injuries, as unlike grass that gets torn up by rough play and eventually transforms into patches of slippery mud, durability and a dense, even playing surface results in fewer injuries.



Custom Turf Outlet's golf practice mats are available in a variety of sizes and come in a 1 1/8-inch Polypropylene realistic footing for swing practice or a moment away from the office. Thick and dense turf offers the choice to swing right off a genuine tee or from the turf itself for iron shots, further expanding the advantages of premium quality artificial turf. Likewise, the company's indoor pet turf has been refined and improved to incorporate better and stronger materials for a variety of applications including apartments, kennels, homes, roof tops and more. The product comes with a rigid stainless steel tray that keeps the pet turf clean and odor-free.



Quality and durable baseball turf mats as offered by Custom Turf Outlet continue to lead the industry with a generous 6 x 12-foot size and availability in two distinct colors, clay and green. The mats have been designed to mimic grass on a real field while providing comfort for playing during long periods of time, with a five-millimeter foam backing aiding extended standing periods. Custom Turf Outlet also carries the highest-quality bocce ball courts for both commercial and residential purposes, saving time and money over watering and maintaining grass-based courts.



Custom Turf Outlet's putting green kits are engineered for a true roll with minimal bounce for the hardcore golfing enthusiast, with a base constructed of tour links panels and a putting surface made of a high-quality Northeast Bat Grass with a half-inch pile height and cross-stitched nylon surface. Further, the company's DOT drill mats represent a portable footwork training tool designed to enhance quickness and agility, the product containing five dots that can be utilized in a variety of training patterns.