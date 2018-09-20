Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2018 --Global Artificial Turf Market: Industry Highlights

The Global Artificial Turf Market was worth USD 2.65 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 6.61 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.70% during the forecast period. Artificial turf is a surface of manufactured fibre, made to seem like common grass. At first, artificial turfs were made use of as a part of game fields that were played on grass. Nonetheless, they are currently broadly made use of for different residential and commercial application. Artificial turf were fundamentally presented in the market as a substitute of natural grass, used to limit undesired support of grass and used as a part of regions where grass isn't adequately developed. For example, artificial turf was first used as a part of 1996 at Tropicana b-ball field situated in Houston where enough daylight was not accessible for the development of grass.



Global Artificial Turf Market: Competitive Insights

The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Artificial Turf market.



The leading players in the market are AstroTurf, Avalon, SIS Pitches, Challenger Industries Inc, DuPont, Turf & Garden Inc and Garden Grass. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.



The strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Artificial Turf market are leading to the expansion of this market.



The Artificial Turf Market is segmented as follows-

By Type: Astroturf, Superturf and Fieldturf



By Application: Hockey, Tennis, Contact Sports (American Football and Rugby), Leisure and Landscaping



By Region: North America: (U.S, Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World: (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates & Others)



Global Artificial Turf Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, Europe, Middle East and Africa are anticipated to register the maximum market stake trailed by the Americas and Asia Pacific. Significant market stake of EMEA can be attributed to its wide-ranging sports setup and high attractiveness of sporting occasions such as hockey, tennis, football, and golf in this area.



Global Artificial Turf Market: Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.



Major ToC of Global Artificial Turf Market:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Government initiative for the use of artificial turf for sports field

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. Rising number of injuries due to skin scratch and blisters

3.2.3. Opportunities



Chapter 4. Artificial Turf Market, By Type

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Market Share By Type (2014-2017)

4.2.1. Global Artificial Turf Sales and Sales Share By Type (2014-2017)

4.2.2. Global Artificial Turf Revenue and Revenue Share By Type (2014-2017)

4.3. Artificial Turf Market Assessment and Forecast, By Type, 2014-2023

4.4. Superturf

4.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

4.5. Astroturf

4.5.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

4.6. Fieldturf

4.6.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)



Chapter 5. Artificial Turf Market, By Application

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue and Market Share By Application (2014-2017)

5.2.1. Global Artificial Turf Sales and Sales Share By Application (2014-2017)

5.2.2. Global Artificial Turf Revenue and Revenue Share By Application (2014-2017)

5.3. The Artificial Turf Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2014-2023

5.4. Hockey

5.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

5.5. American Football

5.5.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

5.6. Leisure

5.6.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

5.7. Tennis

5.7.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

5.8. Landscaping

5.8.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

5.9. Rugby

5.9.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)



Chapter 6. Artificial Turf Market, By Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Chapter 8. Global Artificial Turf Market Competition, by Manufacturer



…Read Full Table of Contents



