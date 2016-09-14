Artisan Vehicles Creates Electronic Parts Catalogs for Electric-Powered Heavy Equipment

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2016 --Artisan Vehicle Systems (Artisan) has signed an agreement with Digabit, Inc. to implement the Documoto Authoring Essentials solution for illustrated, electronic parts catalogs. As one of the pioneers in developing hybrid and electric powertrain technology for the mining and construction industries, Artisan is an aggressive innovator that places a high priority on customer support and after-sale service.



Artisan was founded in 2003, and they have spent the last 14 years refining their products for the tough, demanding environments found on construction and mine sites worldwide. As experts in ground-breaking product development, Artisan chose Digabit's Documoto as a platform that is capable of producing the highest quality support documentation, while offering the adaptability to integrate with enterprise systems and enhance online sales with a Cloud Storefront for manufacturers.



There are huge advantages to operating electric vehicles underground versus diesel power. The noise, emissions, and heat generated by internal combustion are major factors in the cost of mining, all factors that are drastically reduced by the use of electric powertrains.



Just as Artisan is displacing traditional technologies deep underground, Documoto also aims to address the limitations of desktop publishing tools by using structured data and a cloud-based SaaS to produce modern, electronic parts catalogs with eCommerce functionality.



Creating accurate parts catalogs and other technical support content for complex machines requires a coordinated information workflow from engineering to aftermarket sales, and Documoto delivers!



For additional information, visit www.digabit.com or contact by email at sales@digabit.com or via phone at 303.957.2822.



About Artisan Vehicle Systems

Artisan Vehicle Systems produces industrial-grade hybrid and electric powertrain components including motors, inverters, battery packs and service equipment. Primarily serving mining and construction industries, Artisan has also made powertrains for the military, commercial truck, and passenger vehicle markets. The Artisan Mission is to provide customers with a cost-effective option to combustion engines to satisfy the growing global appetite for zero-emission energy solutions.



About Digabit, Inc.

Documoto by Digabit was created in 2010 after a meeting with an Equipment Manufacturer executive who was frustrated by the difficulties of maintaining, updating, and distributing thousands of pages of support documentation. Documoto is the solution to that problem. It is a full-service parts catalog publishing suite, an after-sale web library, and all-in-one manufacturing eCommerce solution. Documoto will save you time and make you money — it is the way the manufacturing world is going.