Zug, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2020 --The art industry has been an arena for the rich and famous with sales reaching over 64 billion dollars annually. The art industry without a doubt represents the passion of many but a solid and noble investment for just a few.



Considering that art does not respond to mood swings of the financial market or to economic or political crisis; many wealthy investors, including worldwide top brands and the largest corporations, began art collections investing large sums of money in acquisitions. It is all great; except, when each piece of art was created by the artist, it was certainly made with the intention to pass on a message. It was meant to tell a piece of history, to share a feeling, or to raise a social debate or protest. Artists were allowing admirers of such artworks to connect with the masterpiece, allowing the art to generate an emotion or to form an opinion in each individual. However, the spark and connection have been eliminated little by little, and today there are hundreds of investors buying pieces of art without actually having a personal viewing. No love, no passion, just mathematical and common-sense calculations "cost vs worth" to a point where many buyers, not all, just care about the value and stability represented by the new asset. They look forward to their R.O.I. Emotions or artistic expressions have passed to a second place in what has become a very expensive game at a higher-table.



WHERE DOES THE AVERAGE ART LOVER STAND?



For the average passionate and caring art lover, unless they hit the jackpot, to acquire or be part of an important art collection it's nearly impossible. Fortunately, with the arrival of Blockchain Technology, huge industries and monopolies are being dismantled; empowering the general public with more options to be included in great projects and movements. Now art lovers can acquire the right of ownership as part of a decentralized group of owners. For the artist, Blockchain is providing new opportunities to sell and secure their rights and authenticity of the artwork. Together, as a community, they are building what is the foundation of the new art-collecting that connects the future disruption of art and the way one can invest.



OPTIONS



The good news is that Blockchain counts today with several art projects that offer good opportunities for participation. One of the projects in 2021 to look-out for is ArtisaToken.



Artisia is offering solutions such as:



- Rescuing art from dusty places with the mission of putting them back on display for the general public's enjoyment.



- Granting access to any art lover to support a project that gives the rights to co-own, (as part of the largest decentralized group of art owners), a very exclusive art collection.



- Implementing a very strong C.S.R. program that enables one to support other projects in need of funding as long as they are artistic, ecological, or charitable.



About ARTISIATOKEN

Artisia is a project that was born in 2019. People implicated in the company are businessmen who share their passion for art and philanthropy, trying to make the world a better place. They have created a caring community that carries their own payment token called "ARTZ." Artisia is considered "The Beautiful Caterpillar of the Blockchain World".



Additionally, ArtisiaToken is creating a virtual and interactive museum where over 5000 pieces of art will be placed for exhibition opening in March 2021. The digital platform also has in the making an upcoming marketplace for exhibition and sale. It will include a digital members-only auction house as an alternative to big houses such as Christie's, Sotheby's, and others.



Everyone looking to invest and support the international art community is now provided with the opportunity to do so with ease. Every art lover and financial disruptor can be part of the innovating future of art collecting.



For more information, visit https://www.artisiatoken.com.



