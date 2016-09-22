Artist Jaye Alison Moscariello's "Capture the Moon", Seeks Angels

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2016 --Jaye Alison Moscariello's 1st art storybook, Capture the Moon, is looking to find its way into inner city libraries and reading rooms, as well as independent bookstores. She is running a Kickstarter campaign, her first, to print the book and send it to places where its message is most needed. It is a simple tale about a monkey named Chase that loses its way in the world and finds it through the power of listening within. Retired children's book librarian Ina Gordon says it is a book for all ages. Children's book author Sally Huss has this to say: "CAPTURE THE MOON" is a delight visually, making use of the author/illustrator's exceptional artistic talent as a painter. Beautiful words dance along with the images and leave one plenty of room to do one's own imagining. The story is fun, whimsical, and thoughtful while delighting the eye with tropical illustrations".



"Bottom line is that each successive generation seems to have a tougher time. Kids today are raised seeing people get killed for reasons of race, nationality, gender, speaking up and out about something valid and important. It has to be tough for kids to find peace. Chase the monkey is my central character, and has lots of wisdom to share. It is the first of a series of books in various stages of completion. Each with a universal theme designed to serve kids mostly and adults too. Book two takes on the issues of loneliness and isolation. Capture the Moon is written in gender free language. Chase has a blank face so that children can project (in their own minds) their own images.



The campaign's goal of $20,000 will print 2000 copies of this 32 page fully colored book, making it affordable enough so that small independent bookstores can afford to carry it. Funds will also send 500 copies of the book to inner city libraries and reading rooms. Kickstarter funding goals must be met in full, so support is crucial. Calling all angels to help this book's empowering message reach those challenged by life in our times.