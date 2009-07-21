Artist Mary Engelbreit Invites Fans to Explore Her Never-Before-Seen Office Studio

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2009 -- Internationally recognized illustrator, author and entrepreneur Mary Engelbreit has invited Where Women Create into her never-before-seen office studio for the Autumn ’09 issue. Each issue of this quarterly magazine, published by Stampington & Company in partnership with author Jo Packham, lets readers explore the studios of top artists, giving them a behind-the-scenes look at what drives them to create.



Called “a Norman Rockwell for our times” by PEOPLE magazine, Mary Engelbreit’s collection of unmistakable illustrations have been reproduced on millions of greeting cards, calendars, dinnerware, and fabric. She has also illustrated more than 150 books for HarperCollins, including “The Night Before Christmas,” which reached the number two spot and spent 11 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list. Her consumer magazine, Mary Engelbreit’s Home Companion, which launched in 1996 and focused on family life, decorating, crafting, and food, reached more than one million readers per issue at its peak.



Along with the studio of Mary Engelbreit, this 160-page issue of Where Women Create invites readers to explore the creative spaces of other artistic women, including actress and photographer Angela Cartwright, mixed-media artist and author Ruth Rae and Nobel Peace Prize nominees Sarah O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson. In addition to rich, full-color photographs and insightful stories, readers will also discover unique organizational ideas, product reviews, tips for finding artistic inspiration, and occasional how-to projects in every volume.



“Mary Engelbreit is an inspiration to hundreds of thousands of women around the world through her art and creative endeavors,” says Stampington & Company’s Publisher and President, Kellene Giloff. “She invited readers to share a part of her life with Mary Engelbreit’s Home Companion, and Where Women Create is proud and honored to be able to invite readers into her office studio for the first time ever.”



Where Women Create Autumn '09, featuring cover artist Mary Engelbreit, will be available beginning on August 1, 2009



