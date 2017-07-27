New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --Startup company Artletica announced today they have hit the goal of their Kickstarter campaign featuring revolutionary yoga mats, within just an hour of their launch. The organization set the goal of raising a minimum of $10,000 to mass produce their latest product that's going to change how people think of yoga. Rewards are still available to backers of the crowdfunding campaign.



Artletica's founder, Alex Vainer, recognized that the needs of today's yoga practitioners were not being met. Today's exercise enthusiasts need a mat that has a strong grip without a dull look. Additionally, as more people discover ways to incorporate yoga and pilates into their lives, they want accessories that reflect their individual style and personality. Consumers are also becoming more eco-conscious and demand products that are recyclable and biodegradable.



Based on innovative technology and distinct manufacturing, Artletica has designed an exercise mat that resolves these challenges. The first intelligent yoga platform, Artletica boasts a number of breakthrough features:



- Awe-inspiring artwork: Each of the six designs available showcase a worldly theme that was rendered possible after an international contest that drew over 1,000 contest entries. More than 400 people submitted potential designs in a months-long competition. The result is these captivating mats that carry the inspiration of India and the Far East while also capturing the modern monochromatic concepts born in New York City.



- Slip-resistant surface: Unlike any of its predecessors, Artletica mats have stunning designs that utilize a new method of manufacturing, wherein the designs are printed directly onto the mats. By doing so, the makers alleviate the slippery quality of the other yoga mats made with an ordinary microfiber surface while retaining gorgeous artwork to inspire a healthier lifestyle. This encourages safety as well as beauty.



- Environmentally responsible: Each mat is crafted from the natural rubber of the Para rubber tree. Moreover, all mats and packaging are fully recyclable and biodegradable. This means that while you are taking care of yourself, you are also taking care of the planet.



Vainer explained, "Throughout my yoga practice, I found that most yoga mats were often plain and flavorless. The few mats that did have a design were of poor quality and hardly struck me with their charm. I was missing the artistic touch and creativity that a superb mat should encompass. Therefore, I embarked on a journey to create just that – an eco-friendly, high-quality exercise mat that was stunning in design."



The Kickstarter Campaign will continue through September 14, 2017 with rewards still available. You can also visit Artletica's website to sign up for newsletter updates, meet the creators, and learn more about the product that is changing the way we exercise.



