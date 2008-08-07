Artmotion Introduces Line of Offshore Dedicated Servers with Bundled Security Package

Zug, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2008 -- Offshore Web host Artmotion Ltd. (http://www.artmotion.eu) announced today the launch of its Switzerland-based Dedicated Servers, bundled with a hardware firewall and suite of security consulting services. The comprehensive service enables the customer to manage their business and financial affairs offshore securely with a variety of privacy, security and tax advantages.



All servers are hosted in Artmotion’s Zug, Switzerland datacenter facility, featuring more than 685 peering points and a fully English-speaking Level 1 technical support team. Each Dedicated Server plan includes a robust security package, offering the protection of a dedicated hardware firewall and personalized security consulting service.



Switzerland, which declared its neutrality in the year 1812, offers international businesses a high level of privacy and is widely recognized for its financial stability, including a secure private banking system and the world's largest offshore financial center. The nation’s geographical location in central Europe also makes hosting servers ideal, as the location is immune from major natural disasters.



“When choosing to host servers offshore, a key part of the decision making process has to be guaranteeing adequate security, both physically and within the software environment. By integrating a security package into a Dedicated Server plan, we demonstrate our commitment to making the entire process easier for our clients to manage,” said Mr. Meier, CTO of Artmotion.



About Artmotion Ltd

Founded in 2000, Artmotion Ltd. is a privately held offshore Internet Service Provider, offering a full range of Internet-based solutions focused on small and medium businesses. Artmotion has offices in Zug, Switzerland as well as in London, England. Its data center operations are located in a highly secure Swiss offshore location, connected to 17 different backbone providers that enabling the company to offer a 99.9% network uptime guarantee.



To learn more about Artmotion, please visit http://www.artmotion.eu

