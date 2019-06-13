ArtScans Studio, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Culver City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2019 --ArtScans Studio, Inc., a company specializing in art scanning and reproduction, is now working with BizIQ, a national digital marketing firm, to expand its online presence.



By joining forces with BizIQ, ArtScans Studio, Inc. will take advantage of the content marketing agency's national presence and skilled search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to grow its internet footprint. The company will use BizIQ's curated content to reach a wider audience base.



BizIQ is a Phoenix-based marketing agency specializing in digital content marketing. The company works with its clients to help them develop high-quality branded content that speaks to their target audience. BizIQ uses content to improve companies' search engine rankings and to build credibility with their audiences.



"We're eager to see how this new partnership with BizIQ can help us grow our client base and reach a wider audience," said David Coons, owner of ArtScans Studio, Inc. "We're proud to provide a high-quality service, and we're excited to offer it to both new and returning customers."



About ArtScans Studio, Inc.

Founded in 1989, ArtScans Studio, Inc. uses a special direct digitization method to render the most accurate fine art reproductions possible. The company uses custom-built software, printing machines and more to create highly accurate copies of fine art and photographs.



ArtScans Studio, Inc. offers premium digital printing in Culver City, CA using a digitization method that copies your artwork to the print as closely as possible. At ArtScans Studio, Inc., your print is only one generation away from the original piece, compared with transparency prints, which are at least two generations removed from the original.



