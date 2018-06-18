Artwalk Tile Announces a Wellspring of Wholesale Flooring That Can Be Shipped All over the USA

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2018 --Having charmed the Rochester, New York area with flooring in just about every form, Artwalk Tile brings the wealth to North American cities nationwide. Already iconic at their Monroe County location, Artwalk Tile broadens their reach to offer their large wholesale tile inventory to consumers, designers, and architects online. Making the renovation or new-build process run smoother, ArtwalkTile.com takes the "grunt" work out of shopping for any look one can imagine. Doing a room in copper, turquoise, or pink? Need a tile pencil, aluminum mosaic, or groutable vinyl? It's now at the fingertips.



Priding themselves on their ability to offer on-point customer service that makes home improvement and renovation as reasonably priced as it is streamlined, Artwalk Tile's services are comprehensive. To that end, the company guides customers through every step of the process from design to specification and installation. Products include glass, porcelain, and ceramic tile as well as hardwood flooring, and stone products that include tumbled onyx, marble, and travertine tiles to name a very few. Customers can shop by tile theme, color, shape, or material. They even have access to an extensive listing of what specific brands have to offer.



Joe Ventura, President of Artwalk Tile, said of the nationwide service, "Our company's mission is simple. We want to give our customers' projects a high-end look at a competitive price. Tile arrives via a trucking carrier with a lift gate service at no additional charge for both residential and commercial deliveries. Moreover, the order should take no longer than 7 to 10 business days to arrive. We've thought of everything here."



Artwalk Tile's showroom size has evolved from 2,000 feet to 14,000 feet for a boutique feel and is located in the neighborhood of the arts district in Rochester, New York.



For more information visit http://www.artwalktile.com.



About Artwalk Tile

Artwalk Tile is located in Monroe County in Rochester, New York.



Location Information:

28 Atlantic Avenue

Rochester, NY 14607



Contact:

Joe Ventura

President, Artwalk Tile

Joe@artwalktile.com

585-242-9535



Website:

http://www.artwalktile.com



Social Media:

http://www.instagram.com/artwalktile

https://www.facebook.com/ArtWalkTile

https://www.pinterest.com/artwalktile/