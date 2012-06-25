Aruba Vacation Rentals Are Located on Top-Rated Beaches

Aruba -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2012 --The Travelers' Choice 2012 Top Beach Destinations in the Caribbean were recently released from the editors at tripadvisor.com. The top destinations include Aruba, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Cuba.



"Aruba being ranked among the top beaches in the Caribbean comes as no surprise to me," said Matthew Smillie, owner of Aruba Villa Vacation Homes, a company that offers Villas in Aruba. "People travel from all over the world to visit our beaches because they offer something for everyone."



In the list of top beaches was Palm/Eagle beach, which has been ranked number two for the past two years. Eagle Beach is for the sports enthusiast, while Palm beach is considered the perfect beach for families and people who enjoy exploring Aruba underwater.



"Because Aruba is only 20 miles long, travelers can go from beach to beach via bicycles and mo-peds in a quick fashion," said Smillie. "These beaches are unique in what they offer, but two things hold true for them both - fantastic restaurants and tranquil sunsets."



The biggest difference travelers find between the beaches are the crowds, the Aruba beach villa professional said. Eagle beach features many low-rise hotels and is often less crowded than Palm beach, which is why so many couples enjoy staying there. Palm beach on the other hand is where a lot of families book their Aruba vacation rentals because its full of activities and entertainment for all ages.



"We have Aruba villas on both beaches and often find people will come with their family to Palm beach and then return the following year alone on Eagle beach," said the Aruba villas provider. "There is a reason these beaches are consistently rated among the top beaches in the Caribbean, but only people who visit them can truly uncover why."



