Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2020 --As more Americans contract coronavirus and a second wave of infections is poised to surge through Texas, a growing number of companies are using 3D printers to make masks, face shields and other PPE to join the fight to contain the spread of COVID-19.



After donating over 25,000 respirator masks and over 250,000 PPE filters and ventilator components earlier this year, Unique Software Development, in partnership with the Mark Cuban Foundation and other organizations, hopes to inspire local students to pursue a career in STEM by donating 100 3D printers to local schools that qualify for grants through the philanthropic program.



"As we learned earlier this year, the fight against COVID-19 has educated the healthcare industry and businesses everywhere about the enormous potential of 3D printing," said Matt O'Brien, CEO of Dallas-based Unique Software Development. "3D printing is the next industrial revolution with quick prototyping and scalable capacity for rapid response scenarios; we want local high school students to have first-hand experience with the problem solving skills they'll need to excel in the modern workplace when pursuing a career in in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)."



Unique Software, like many other tech companies this year, put its app development services on hold because of COVID-19 and spent March through June – months that marked the peak of the first wave coronavirus infections in the US – leveraging its expertise in product development to make and donate 300 – 700 3D respirator masks each day. The form-fitting Montana Mask, all donated to North Texas healthcare, emergency services and State workers, offer near N95 protection to first responders while being more durable than surgical masks and able to be reused time and again with filter replacements.



The attention 3D printing has received because of the philanthropic efforts of tech companies like Unique Software has bolstered predictions about the industry's growth. According to one recent study published just last week, the global 3D printing market is slated to generate more than $51 billion in annual sales by 2026.



"Between Unique Software Development's collaboration and local fabrication of the Montana Mask and the Mark Cuban Foundation's funding; they were able to provide the equivalent of one million near N95 equivalent respirator masks during a time of severe need. That type of community focused effort, responsibility and ingenuity is what we work to instill into our students each and every day. In fact, thanks to generous community support, our own students and mentors were able to 3D print and deliver over 3,000 NIH-approved face shields during that same period to front line medical workers across the United States."" said Dan Garrison, teacher and Program Lead of the Woodrow Wilson RoboCats.



Teachers at DFW and North Texas schools interested in receiving one of the 100 Creality Ender 3 Pro 3D printers must apply for a grant by next Friday, November 20th. Applicants will be judged by a committee of local educators and business leaders. Teachers, who must have the support of their schools, will be required to propose how they plan to promote and enhance STEM learning and attend training provided by DFW's newest makerspace – The Workshop by TBK Bank. For more information on the 3D printer grant, visit: https://3dgrant.uniquesoftwaredev.com.