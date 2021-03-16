As Career Transition Services Are Set to Grow by 10% in 2021, Cci Consulting Offers the Perfect Solution of High-Tech and High-Touch Virtual Delivery

trooper, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2021 --Career transition services are more important than ever in a job market that was hit by COVID-19 and has subsequently led to an economic downturn, causing companies all over the world to restructure their businesses. The World Employment Confederation (WEC) and the Association of Career Firms International (ACF) have predicated career transition services to grow by up to 10% globally in 2021. CCI Consulting has successfully enacted the perfect combination of high-tech and high-touch delivery of career transition services that is both a supportive and sustainable solution for this growing need.



CCI Consulting recognizes that the challenges we face in today's labor market call for quality career transition and outplacement services support from companies like theirs who have the experience, expertise, and technology to help organizations and their departing employees get through this difficult time.



Early on in 2020, the team at CCI Consulting recognized that they would need to pivot their in-person career transition services to offer virtual support while preserving their coach-centric model. Within a short period of time, the team was able to transform their programming to deliver their career transition services in a virtual format, using the same world-class standards they use in all their services.



"As we worked to adapt our career transition services to a remote environment, we knew that the personal coaching and emotional support provided by our traditional in-person delivery was needed to offer a superior solution for employees transitioning out of their current roles and entering into a tough job market," said Sharon Imperiale, CEO of CCI Consulting. "We developed a supportive and sustainable virtual approach that includes one-on-one coaching via video conferencing, live job search webinars, and access to our industry-leading online job search portal, PowerMyCareer™, as well as the development of job search and networking skills that we recognize is an integral part of the career transition process."



CCI Consulting's career transition programs are designed to provide coaching and support to individuals as they initiate, maintain, and successfully conclude an intensive job-search effort.



The results have been extraordinary:

- 97% satisfaction rate from participants

- Industry's best career coach to participant ratio (20:1)

- Industry's best percentage for landing at equal or greater level (80%)



It is the goal of CCI Consulting to assist employees by helping them land jobs they will be in for years to come as opposed to a "quick fix". They work with transitioning employees to attain jobs in companies where they are a perfect match so that they can work there for years to come.



"There is a reason that we have worked with CCI Consulting for over 20 years. We trust CCI to partner with us on many of our human resource initiatives. When we need to make an organizational change, it is often difficult. We trust CCI to help our departing employees to successfully find the next step in their career path. Their personalized touch combined with unsurpassed market knowledge and advanced technology allows these employees to navigate the change quickly and with quality results," said the VP of HR for a prominent private Ivy League research university.



If you are interested in learning more about how CCI Consulting could bring successful career transition and outplacement services to your organization, please contact us at info@cciconsulting.com.



About CCI Consulting

CCI Consulting is a trusted talent management and human resource consulting firm that partners with clients to provide integrated talent solutions that build resilience, readiness, and results.



They understand the challenges organizational leaders confront and will continue to face in the future. Since 1988, they have helped translate these challenges into solutions, enabling organizations to build the capacity to compete not only today but also tomorrow.