As a growing segment of the plastics and rubber industries explore the used equipment market, they become more familiar with the buying and selling opportunities of employing used equipment. Numerous companies start buying used equipment to save money and then they discover the delivery window for used equipment is considerably faster then the purchasing cycles for new equipment. This leads to less down time, and new production facilities can ramp up faster. Typically, used equipment costs are 20-50% that of new equipment. All of which leads to major bottom line profits and efficiencies that are hard to beat for manufactures in the plastics and rubber industries.



“Manufacturers are ramping up their operations after nearly three years in the doldrums”, says Chris Camp, Director of Marketing at Federal Equipment Company, Cleveland, OH, a leading provider of used plastics equipment. Camp notedthat “manufacturers are making the used equipment sector a real ‘bottom line’ resource to increase their profits.”



Camp went on to say that “the recession hit the plastics and rubber manufacturing sector extremely hard, and it was a real challenge for Federal Equipment’s sales team to make their sales goals during 2008 and 2009.” Camp notes that 2010 and the beginning of 2011 are showing marked improvements in sales, as manufacturers are aggressively ramping up production again.” Camp also says that “Federal Equipment’s stock is flying out of our warehouses to locations all over the world. We are selling at a rapid pace, in fact, we are in a major equipment buying cycle to try and keep up with our customer’s demands.”



Underscoring that point, Vice President of Plastics and Rubber at Federal Equipment, Ted Davis, a 20-year veteran in the plastics and rubber industries noted “we are looking to make fast cash acquisitions of quality process equipment, be it a single piece, a complete process line or an even an entire manufacturing facility. We are urgently seeking inventory to properly serve our clients.” Mr. Davis went on to say that “the recent surge in demand for extruder and ancillary equipment has increased Federal Equipment’s buying activity to historic levels for the company, making it an opportune time for sellers to get top dollar for their idle equipment.”



